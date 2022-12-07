West Virginia State Capitol is pictured. The unofficial results of Tuesday’s election show a 30-4 margin of Republicans to Democrats in the state Senate and an 88-12 margin of GOP delegates to Democrats. But voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have given the Legislature more power over tax, judicial and education policies. Voters also shot down an amendment that would have allowed churches to incorporate.
CHARLESTON — Deputy Secretary of Revenue Mark Muchow wasn’t alarmed by West Virginia coming up about $10 million short in its personal income tax collection in November, telling state legislators the shortfall appeared to be more of a timing issue than anything else.
Overall, the government had a $112 million surplus for November, but lawmakers wanted answers about what might have caused the personal income tax shortfall and what budget issues might lay before them in the future.
Muchow gave a presentation to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Monday, the first day of December’s two-day legislative interim meetings.
Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy had been scheduled to give the presentation, but didn’t because he was taking a personal day, committee Co-Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said at the start of the meeting.
Tarr, who is the Senate Finance Chairman, raised a question about whether the committee could use its subpoena power to force Hardy to testify the next time it meets.
“I don’t take this lightly,” Tarr said.
The meeting continued with Muchow’s report, which highlighted how the government collected a little more than $480.2 million in November, despite the collection shortfall in personal income taxes.
Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood, asked Muchow whether state officials knew which job sectors might have experienced some loss to explain that shortfall.
Muchow said it was too soon to know the answer, adding that personal income tax revenue also can depend on the payment schedule of individual employers and the timeliness of the income tax payments making their way to the government.
Delegate Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, who is the ranking Democrat on the House Finance Committee, asked Muchow about any pressure on the state’s budget, particularly with proposed tax reforms and the need to fund the Public Employees Insurance Agency, which ended fiscal year 2022 with a $92 million shortfall.
Muchow didn’t have many details on potential tax or PEIA policies under consideration in the Governor’s Office, but he said the state had “plenty of resources available to handle many different facets of the budget.”
“The numbers should stay very healthy,” Muchow said of the implementation of any hypothetical policy.
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.
