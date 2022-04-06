HUNTINGTON — Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, Marshall University's interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will stay in the position permanently.
On Wednesday, Marshall President Brad D. Smith announced the appointment of Mukherjee — who has served in the interim role since July 2021 — will become permanent April 9.
“I am delighted Dr. Mukherjee has accepted the position of provost and senior vice president for academic affairs,” said Smith. “He emerged from a rigorous search process as the right leader to steward Marshall’s current and future position in the higher education arena. I am excited to see the impact he will have as he transitions from the ‘interim’ designation to a fully empowered provost.”
The new provost previously served as dean of Marshall’s Lewis College of Business since 2017.
Mukherjee said he was excited and honored at the opportunity to work closely with Smith, as well as the faculty, staff, students and alumni. He hopes to foster academic excellence, inspire innovation and ingenuity, promote collaboration and amplify impact.
“Marshall offers a welcoming, engaged and connected community that can inspire our missions of student success, economic development and applied scholarship, and can propel West Virginia and the Tri-State region into a more prosperous future,” he said.
The announcement comes after a national search that wrapped up last week as the university welcomed five finalists to campus for on-campus interviews and tours.
Check back later for more on this developing story.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
