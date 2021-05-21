HUNTINGTON — Not many details were offered regarding the announced departure of Mike Mullins, the now former chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network.
“Mountain Health Network and Cabell Huntington Hospital board of directors announce the departure of Chief Executive Officer Mike Mullins, effective (Thursday), to pursue other opportunities,” the company said in a news release.
Beth Hammers, chairwoman of the Board of Directors for Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health Network, said in a statement that Mullins had served the system well for the last two years.
“He has led the system’s integration, delivered on planned synergies, and provided structure and stability through the historic pandemic,” she said in the statement. “Additionally, Mullins has been focused on strategic opportunities, such as the purchase of HIMG in 2020. The Board thanks Mr. Mullins for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”
Mullins was not available for comment, and attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.
The release went on to say, “To provide continuity, the Board of Directors has named Paul English Smith to lead as Interim CEO for Mountain Health Network and President of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.”
Smith has been general counsel of Mountain Health Network since 2019. Prior to his system position, he served Cabell Huntington Hospital as vice president and general counsel for over 30 years.
“He has extensive experience in health care law, insurance and hospital operations,” the announcement said. “Smith will assume Mullins’ duties while the Board proceeds with conducting the selection process for the next CEO.”
Further details on the transition will be provided as they become available, according to the release.
Mountain Health Network is a West Virginia-based not-for-profit health delivery system comprised of Cabell Huntington Hospital, a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing; St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed teaching hospital that operates St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging; Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, a 72-bed pediatric specialty hospital within Cabell Huntington Hospital; HIMG, a 60-member multi-specialty physician group; and a management agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital, a 101 acute-bed hospital.