HUNTINGTON — Police in Huntington say “several” people were transported by EMS following a crash Saturday involving multiple motorcycles and an SUV.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said officers responded to the crash in the 600 block of 31st Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He said the crash involved an SUV and multiple motorcycles.
“Several riders and the driver of the SUV” were transported by Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, he said.
Additional information, including the extent of injuries, was not immediately available.
Cornwell said a traffic accident specialist was called to the scene and the roadway was closed until the investigation was complete.