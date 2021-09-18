HUNTINGTON — The Friends of Hospice group was busy Friday helping residents find garden chrysanthemums in the perfect fall shade to brighten up their porch or yard.
The mums — some of which had bloomed, while others were preparing to unveil their color soon — were available as part of the annual mum sale hosted by Friends of Hospice at the Community of Grace United Methodist Church in Huntington. Mums were provided by Kim’s Greenhouse.
Friends of Hospice is a volunteer organization that was founded in 2005 to raise awareness and conduct fundraising activities for Hospice of Huntington. In addition to quarterly meetings, the group conducts periodic committee meetings to plan projects and events such as the mum sale, golf tournament and more.
The mum sale continues Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 225 28th St.
