HUNTINGTON — A public art project that highlights the story and community in Fairfield is underway.
Three murals are set to be installed across three buildings in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington. A collaborative effort between organizations in the neighborhood and artists, the artwork aims to celebrate the history of the area while looking ahead to its future. The buildings are the Ebenezer Day Care Center, Unlimited Future Inc. and the J.W. Scott Center.
Carmen Mitzi Sinnott, the executive director of All Together Productions, said the project began to form about three years ago. Then, she approached Ursulette Huntley Ward, the executive director of Unlimited Future Inc., about the idea as they were standing along 8th Avenue, taking in the empty walls.
“To me, it was like a perfect canvas to paint on,” Sinnott said. “And particularly how could we reimagine and also honor our Black history and our Black elders and the Black businesses that once stood there, and when I said that to her, she said, ‘I love the idea.’”
To seek insight about creating the project, Sinnott contacted Wynnwood Walls in Miami, Florida, which is a public art initiative based in a former warehouse district. Sinnott said Global Arts is another mentor partner for the project. The organization was able to use its existing resources to define a budget for the Huntington buildings.
Work is still being done to fundraise to complete the three murals. Sinnott said Central Appalachian Assembly gave the first $20,000 to start the project. Since then, there has been a local campaign to draw support from community members. A few grant applications are also out for consideration, she said.
Soon, the fundraiser will begin a 100 Club, for donors who give $100 to the project. Donations, which are being collected by Unlimited Future Inc., can be sent to 1650 8th Ave., Huntington, WV 25703, by check or through PayPal at https://www.unlimitedfuture.org/3buildingmural/.
The first of the three murals will be unveiled at noon July 29. The mural will be on the exterior of Ebenezer Day Care and the artist is Ernel Martinez, the co-founder of Amber Art & Design in Philadelphia.
He said he became involved with the project after getting an email about the call for a mural in Huntington. Once he connected with Sinnott, he began learning about the passion and history behind Fairfield.
When the mural is unveiled later this month, Martinez hopes that viewers take away the message of the piece and understand the deeper symbolism behind it.
“Whenever an outside artist or an artist is coming into a community to do any kind of public art, it’s vital, in my opinion, that the community is involved with that process, because you’re doing artwork in their space,” Martinez said.
The concept behind the mural is to teach the young generation the history of Huntington. In order to create the design, Martinez not only researched the area but also connected with residents of the neighborhood. Sinnott organized community meetings where presentations on the history were given and people were able to recount their own experiences, he said. Martinez also took into consideration the children who attend the day-care center. Through some Zoom workshops, the children created drawings and art that inspired Martinez in his final design.
The final design features a young boy with historical vignettes in his face, such as Douglass High School and an old trolley car. The boy is blowing a dandelion so the seeds of history within him continue the legacy with the generations to come. Elements from the kids’ drawings, like butterfly wings and flowers, are included as well.
Norman Branch is the director of the Positive People Association at the J.W. Scott Center. He also grew up in Fairfield. He said his initial reaction to the project was of excitement and joy. Positive People is an arts-enrichment program.
“Our plan has always been to beautify our center and our area, and putting a mural on a wall was something that was part of that plan,” Branch said.
Branch said he thinks residents in the neighborhood will enjoy the artwork, as it reflects the history and the future of Fairfield. Having public art can have a positive impact on mental health, and he said it’s not just a positive for Fairfield, but for Huntington itself.
“There’s gems in the community. There are people that have been a part of Huntington’s fabric that have come from the Fairfield community,” Branch said.