HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Research Corporation has announced the winners of the spring 2021 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Scholar Award program, according to a news release.
The 14 awardees will receive a $750 stipend, and up to $1,000 for travel and materials for one semester. In addition, $750 is provided for the participating faculty mentor for travel. The program is open to students in the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and the Honors College.
Spring 2021 awardees are:
n Austin Bailey (College of Liberal Arts), Nelson Bond Virtual Exhibit
n Abir Benamar (College of Liberal Arts), COVID-19, Social Isolation and Academic Performance
n Haylie Bryant (College of Health Professions), Emotion Regulation in Individuals with TBI
n Kayleigh Coleman (College of Health Professions), Language and Communication in Children from Appalachia
n Lauren Craycraft (College of Health Professions), Methamphetamines and the Effects on the Heart
n Eric Dillon (Honors College), Evaluating Gender Bias on RateMyProfessor Ratings: A Digital Humanities Approach
n Khyla Johnson (College of Science), Effects of Prescribed Fire on the Understory of Eastern Oak Forests
n Cole Klemstine (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences), Investigation of the Functional Properties of Triply Periodic Minimal Surface (TPMS) Bone Scaffolds, Fabricated Using Pneumatic Micro Extrusion (PME) Additive Manufacturing Process
n Joel Krznaric (College of Business), The Effect of WV’s Constitutional Carry on Violent Crimes in the State
n Morgan Madison (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences), Removal of Amoxicillin from Water Using Membrane Filters Fabricated with Gold Nanoparticles
n Johnathan Morrone (College of Business), Selling in the Digital Era: The Power of Artificial Intelligence
n Zane Pinson (College of Arts and Media), Jewels in the City
n Justice Spence (College of Arts and Media), Rural Reporting: Appalachia’s Post Corona Virus Economic Fallout
n Ryan Vaught (College of Science), Understanding Biomarker Expression in Association with Graded Recoil Analysis Following Shooting
Proposals are now being accepted for summer 2021, and winners will be announced in the spring. The request for proposals can be found at marshall.edu/murc and then by clicking on Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards on the right side of the page. The MURC site also has further information on the research awards and upcoming requests for proposals.