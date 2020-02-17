HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Research Corporation has announced the winners of the Summer 2020 John Marshall Scholar program.
The nine awardees will each receive a $6,500 stipend to pursue their research project over the summer term. Since its inception, the John Marshall Scholar program has supported the discovery and research work of 42 faculty members from the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, the College of Information Technology and Engineering, and the College of Education and Professional Development.
Proposals are being reviewed for Fall 2020, and winners will be announced in early February. The request for proposals for Spring 2021 is available at //marshall.edu/murc and then by clicking on John Marshall University Scholar Awards on the right side of the page.
Summer 2020 awardees are:
- Richard and Jacqueline Agesa (COB) — Child Spacing in Sub-Saharan Africa: Evidence from Kenya.
- Mindy Allenger(COEPD) — Gender Roles in Children’s Literature as Viewed from Generation Z.
- Brittany E. Canady (COLA) — Overconfidence in Managing Health Concerns: The Impact of the Dunning-Kruger Effect on Health.
- Hyeman Choi (COLA) — Clarifying the Link between guilt and risk-taking among responsible and problem gamblers.
- Chris Ingersoll (CAM) — Open Source Textbook.
- Husnu Narman (CITE) — A Smart Therapy Tool for Feeding and Speech Disorder Detection.
- Que Huong Nguyen (COS) — Electronic Structure and Optical Response of Semiconductor and Polymer Structures.
- Christopher Swindell (CAM) — The Commodification of Self-Help: Deconstructing the Sirens’ Song.
- Sungmin Youn (CITE) — Removal of Amoxicillin Using Activated Carbon Manufactured from Coffee Waste.