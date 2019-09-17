The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The case against a Huntington woman accused of fatally shooting one woman and injuring a Huntington Housing Authority employee will go to trial next week.
Andrea Glenda Moore, along with two co-defendants, will go on trial at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, before Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Gregory Howard. Moore had a pretrial hearing on Monday, but no motions were entered.
Moore is charged with murder in the June 13, 2018, shooting death of Joann Dawn Saunders Childers, 32, a mother of five from Huntington, at Marcum Terrace.
Moore also is charged with malicious wounding in the shooting of Stephen Christopher Smith, an employee of the Huntington Housing Authority who was mowing grass at the time he was shot.
Her co-defendants, David Moore and Kenard Moore, are both charged with being accessories.
Vickie Lester, executive director of the Huntington Housing Authority, previously said an altercation began June 12, 2018, at an off-site convenience store on Olive Street among a group of people. The altercation continued into the next day and resulted in the afternoon shooting.
Andrea Moore is accused of fleeing the scene and was not arrested until June 14, two days after the shootings. David Moore is accused of helping her flee, while Kenard Moore is accused of hiding the alleged murder weapon.
While Andrea Moore was a minor when the shooting occurred, the murder charge was filed against her as an adult. She was previously offered a plea deal to second-degree murder with a sentence of 20 years, but she rejected the offer.