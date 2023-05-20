HUNTINGTON — A grand jury will hear the case of a Huntington man charged in the death of a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing in 2021.
Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry ruled in a preliminary hearing Friday that there was probable cause for charges against 23-year-old Brock Allen Meade.
Meade was in attendance by Microsoft Teams and stayed silent during the hearing. He was charged with murder and concealment of a deceased human body in the death of Chrystina Lynn Judd.
His brother, Tucker Meade, 27, was previously charged with concealment of a deceased body, but the charge was dismissed without prejudice for further investigation.
After the May 12 arrest, Brock Meade has not provided any information and had requested for an attorney to be present. He is represented by defense attorney Mike Eachus.
Judd was reported missing Sept. 9, 2021, and was last seen Sept. 7, 2021, in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Huntington.
On May 9, Kentucky State Police found skeletal remains in the woods of Carter County that were identified as Judd through dental records and clothing.
Huntington Police detective Steve Fitz said Judd was shot in the head.
Judd’s boyfriend reported her missing two days after she was last seen and told police at the time he last saw her get into a silver Jeep. Fitz said he discovered Brock Meade owned a 2005 silver Jeep Liberty at the time, but it has not been located.
Fitz testified Meade was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in March 2022 in the vehicle, which has since been sold to a private buyer.
Fitz was assigned to the case following the initial missing persons report in 2021.
According to a local gun store, Brock Meade had purchased a Beretta 92 9mm pistol that he had since sold to his father.
Fitz said he has not found any evidence that Brock Meade and Judd knew each other, but said Judd was a prostitute. Her boyfriend told law enforcement that the vehicle stopped and called for her, according to Fitz’s testimony.
“Within a matter of minutes, by his own admission to multiple individuals, (Meade) shot (Judd) in the head, leaving blood evidence that does not indicate any self defense,” Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Payton Smith said.
Fitz testified about the two interviews he had with Tucker Meade.
The first interview was in December 2022, to which Fitz said the brother did not provide any information.
The more recent interview since the arrest, Tucker Meade provided details of what occurred the night of Sept. 7.
Tucker Meade told law enforcement he received a call at about 10:30 p.m. from Brock Meade while he was at work. When he answered the phone, Brock Meade said he had killed someone and needed his help, according to Fitz’s testimony.
Tucker Meade told his employer there was an emergency and drove to his brother’s apartment in the 300 block of 14th Street. He said he walked into the apartment to find Judd wrapped in blankets in front of the door.
Fitz said biological fluids were found in the same apartment during a search warrant executed on May 16.
“They placed that body into a sleeping bag,” Fitz said. Fitz said the two — inside the vehicle covered with blood and brain matter, according to Tucker Meade — transported the body to their parents’ home to get shovels.
“Then they drove to Kentucky. He said they didn’t have a particular location in mind or knew exactly where it was they were going to go, but they were looking for a place to get rid of her body,” Fitz said. “They picked one at random. It was a wooded location off the side of a highway near a creek.”
Fitz said the area was too rocky for them to bury the body, so a large quantity of debris and natural items were used to cover the body.
Tucker Meade told Fitz that his brother said Judd threatened to rob him with a knife, but Tucker Meade did not see a knife in the vehicle.
“I think that his story of being robbed or being threatened by a knife is just that — it’s a story,” Fitz said.
Judd’s body is still being examined and the bullet has yet to be found.
“To word it delicately, it is not a pretty picture,” Fitz told Eachus when asked about the investigation. “There has been a lot of time that has passed and a lot of things have happened in that time. It’s not as easy as opening up a box and seeing what you have.”