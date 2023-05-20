The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Brock Allen Meade, 23, of Huntington, was charged with murder and concealment of a deceased human body of Chrystina Lynn Judd.

 XENA BUNTON | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A grand jury will hear the case of a Huntington man charged in the death of a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing in 2021.

Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry ruled in a preliminary hearing Friday that there was probable cause for charges against 23-year-old Brock Allen Meade.

