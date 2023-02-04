Quenton Avery Sheffield, 28, appears Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the last day of a trial. Sheffield was convicted of fatally shooting Aaron William Black, and wounding his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, in 2017.
Quenton Sheffield, 30, met with counsel Thursday in front of Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles to set the trial for April 24. The trial was reset because a juror spoke with a witness during the October 2020 trial.
The bailiff found footage during the trial that a juror spoke to a state’s witness — the owner of a taxi service in the Tri-State.
The trial was previously set to be tried again next week, but the defense did not object to a continuance motion for the sake of Cabell County Circuit Judge Christopher Chiles’ health.
Chiles told the court he had a back injury a few weeks ago and would not be healed in time to oversee a trial next week.
However, defense attorneys Annelie Stallings and Bob Wible made it clear to Chiles that they would object to the trial going into the next term of court, which starts May 1 — only six work days after the trial date.
The case was tried for seven days in 2020, but the defense predicts the retrial will not need as much time.
Chiles denied a bond motion in August 2022 for Sheffield after Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said Sheffield has a violent past, including a murder charge, that has a penalty of never being out of prison.
Sheffield appealed his conviction from the October 2020 trial to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, stating he was not given a fair chance after a juror spoke to a witness.
Delays in the trial will mean Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Kellie Neal will be first seat in the trial instead of Plymale, who tried the case in 2020. Plymale will not be employed at the prosecutor’s office in April.
