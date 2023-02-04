The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20201006-hd-trial.JPG
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 28, appears Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the last day of a trial. Sheffield was convicted of fatally shooting Aaron William Black, and wounding his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, in 2017.

 Courtney Hessler |

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The trial of a Huntington man who was previously convicted of first degree murder in 2020, set to take place in February, will be pushed back two more months.

Quenton Sheffield, 30, met with counsel Thursday in front of Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles to set the trial for April 24. The trial was reset because a juror spoke with a witness during the October 2020 trial.

