HUNTINGTON — Guests were treated to an evening of hors d’oeuvres, drinks and dancing — with a scandal tossed in — Friday night as Le Bistro in downtown Huntington hosted a murder-mystery event featuring a Mardi Gras theme.

Those attending the “Mardi Gras, Masks, Murder!” event — described as a masquerade at a posh New Orleans mansion — were asked to wear masks with their cocktail attire in the Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold. The evening included a three-course dinner, complimentary cocktail hour and more, and prizes were given to those who solved the mystery that unfolded as the night went on.

Located at 905 3rd Ave., Le Bistro offers brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as catering and special events. For more information or hours of operation, visit their website.

