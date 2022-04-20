HUNTINGTON — Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting in Huntington in 2017.
Antwon Rayshawn Starkey, 34, is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin, 25, who was killed Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard.
According to criminal complaints, Starkey said he shot McEachin after learning McEachin was connected to the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter Nov. 29, 2017.
Chris Sperry, a retired Huntington Police Department detective and current Cabell County magistrate, testified Wednesday about arriving at the scene.
“There was … chaos at the scene. There were a lot of people starting to come to the scene. I would say there was emotion in the air. Some people were crying,” Sperry said.
The scene was further explained by West Virginia State Police crime scene specialist David Castle, who gave a presentation including evidence that had been gathered when he was employed as a forensic investigation supervisor with the Huntington Police Department. The presentation included screenshots of drone footage above the Huntington Mart and nearby area as well as the front of the gas station.
Castle shared evidence from the scene, including a flip phone that had been dropped from McEachin’s pocket during the shooting, a winter hat found next to McEachin on the ground, a bandage used on McEachin and items from his pocket.
Castle also brought a black garbage bag that had been seized from Starkey’s wife, Kristen “KK” Starkey, during a traffic stop on the day of the shooting. The garbage bag contained a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and a toboggan with a loaded revolver and a bag of unfired bullets. Castle said he conducted a gunshot residue kit on the clothes, which resulted in a positive result for the hoodie.
Two West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory officials also testified Wednesday — quality assurance manager Koren Powers and fire tool examiner Calissa Carper.
Carper conducted a ballistics report — an examination of evidence from firearms that may have been used in a crime — on the revolver and testified Wednesday that the revolver showed a positive result.
Huntington Police Lt. Steve Compton testified that he conducted a gunshot residue kit near where the firearm went off inside Huntington Mart and gathered fingerprints from the glass door.
Eddie Prichard, a crime analyst unit supervisor with the Huntington Police Department, testified that the police department used software to retrieve the phone history, call logs, contacts, texts, and photos and videos from five cellphones linked to the case.
Prichard said Starkey received or made nine phone calls with his wife from 11:26 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. on the day of the shooting.
Prichard also testified that Starkey’s text messages were deleted prior to Nov. 29, 2017, the day his stepdaughter was shot.
“As a marking of deletion, meaning it has been deleted so the owner of the phone can no longer see it but hasn’t been deleted from the memory of the phone yet,” Prichard said.
Sperry was the last person to testify Wednesday but will be back Thursday morning to be questioned by defense attorney Abe Saad.
Judge Greg Howard said the case should be completed by the end of the week. Testimony will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.