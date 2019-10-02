HUNTINGTON — A South Point, Ohio, man charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of a man in Huntington was appointed new attorneys Tuesday after he fired his original representation.
Charles Wade Gardner, 27, is charged in the March 25, 2017, shooting death of James Patton, aka Charles Gandy and Kevin Appling, along a sidewalk in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Gardner was set to go to trial Nov. 5, but the trial was postponed Tuesday after defense attorney Courtenay Craig asked to withdraw from the case. According to a motion to withdraw, Craig said he had not been paid timely or in full for legal fees and when he requested the amount to be paid, Gardner fired Craig without stating a reason.
Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles appointed defense attorney Ray Nolan to replace him, with Ashley Lockwood as co-counsel.
Nolan asked for a continuance of the trial date to give the attorneys a chance to review evidence in the case.
During a preliminary hearing, Huntington Police Detective Stephen Fitz said police arrived at the scene of the shooting at about 12:20 p.m. to find Patton face down and dead. Several people witnessed the shooting, but some ran away, he said. Fitz said 13 rounds in all were fired, with at least five entry wounds found in Patton’s back. Several other entry or exit wounds were found on his body as well.
Gardner allegedly fled the state and was arrested in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where authorities found pants matching the description of the shooter’s clothing with a blood stain on the knee.
Reports indicate police initially theorized the shooting was a result of a combination of drug-related violence and a crime of passion.
Gardner was also indicted in June on a single count of malicious assault on a governmental representative. According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, he is accused of striking a correctional officer numerous times on Feb. 20 and injuring the guard.
Craig previously said he did not believe the correctional officer in that case wants to move forward on the charge.