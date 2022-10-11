Editor's note: The following article may contain details that some readers find disturbing.
HUNTINGTON — The trial of a man accused of killing and dismembering a Huntington woman began Tuesday, more than five years after parts of her body were discovered in a river.
Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson began the trial with jury selection, opening statements and witness testimonies.
Argie Lee Jeffers, 78, is charged with murder and concealment of a deceased human body in the death of Carrie “CJ” Sowards, 40, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.
“The facts of this case are going to be far worse than the picture you can imagine," Cabell County Prosecutor Sean "Corky" Hammers told the jury. "(Sowards) was a mom. She was a sister. She was a daughter. … She was murdered. She was brutally disposed of, shot in the face, shot in the head with a shotgun. She was cut up. Her body was severed … her head was decapitated."
A police investigation led to Jeffers’ home in September 2017, where forensic evidence implied a “major bloodletting” had occurred. He was arrested months later when a relative told police he helped the man discard some old buckets into a car wash trash container in February 2018.
The relative told law enforcement that he saw body parts consistent with missing pieces of the found body.
Jeffers told him the buckets contained drugs stolen by Sowards, which is why she was killed, the relative told police.
Attorney Timothy Rosinsky stated in court Tuesday that someone who knew Sowards told Jeffers there were buckets in his storage unit that he should "go take care of," and Jeffers found the buckets outside beside his property.
Rosinsky said Jeffers did not look inside the buckets before throwing them out.
The defense argued that Jeffers would not be physically able to kill, dismember and dispose of Sowards' body at his age.
"What they'd like you to believe is that my 74-year-old client brutally shot and killed the love of his life, and then chopped her up into pieces like she was a jigsaw puzzle, threw her into buckets that were in his yard, walk all the way around his property — about seven yards — to the edge of a deep hill down the river. And he carried Sowards in buckets into the Guyandotte River three times," Rosinsky told the jury. "Then they want you to believe Carrie floated three miles to the Ohio River before she spilled out and came to the shore."
Jeffers' neighbor Nicholas McQuaid, who lives across from Jeffers, testified that he saw Jeffers and Sowards acting "romantically" on Jeffers' porch.
The only time McQuaid spoke to Sowards was when she was locked out of the home and asked to use a phone to call Jeffers. McQuaid said he allowed her to speak on the phone outside.
“It seemed like it was pretty heated,” McQuaid said of the conversation.
He said Jeffers asked why Sowards was with McQuaid.
McQuaid testified that he did not see any physical domestic incidents between the two, but that he had heard verbal fights from across the street.
While he testified that he lived close enough to hear conversations from the house, he said he did not hear a gunshot.
McQuaid said firearms were frequently the topic of conversation with Jeffers, and that the defendant believed he had the right to shoot someone if they were on his property.
During his testimony, McQuaid said he had heard that Sowards used drugs, and while he never witnessed it being used, McQuaid testified he had seen a heated glass tube at Jeffers' house.
Hammers said Jeffers' home was an example of a hoarder's home, except for one room that law enforcement said had been cleaned.
Hammers told the jury that several blood stains were in the room, as well as biological skin matter and a purse owned by Sowards hidden under clothes.
"There is a five-inch strip of blood you're going to see on the floor. I mean, who would kill someone and leave something that obvious if you were really trying to clean it up?" Rosinsky asked the jury.
Rosinsky said the cleaning in that particular room had been due to a bedbug infestation.
"(Jeffers) knew (Sowards') life story, how she'd been mistreated as a child. He took her in because he wanted to help her and protect her and provide for her," Rosinsky told the jury.
Ferguson expects the trial to be completed by Friday, Oct. 14.