HUNTINGTON — A West Huntington murder case set to go to trial on Monday was postponed at the last minute after defense attorneys asked for more time to explore the victim’s relationship with Huntington police, which they said could point to a new suspect.
Zaire Ashanti Monroe-Shareef, 36, is charged with murder in the June 1, 2017, beating death of Lisa Washburn, of South Point, Ohio. Washburn was found on the porch of a house at the intersection of 10th Avenue West and 5th Street West in Huntington, about two blocks away from Monroe-Shareef’s residence in the 600 block of 10th Avenue West where the pair’s altercation allegedly began.
Police said a naked man had reportedly chased Washburn to the home on the corner before beating and kicking her in the head repeatedly. Neighbors said clothing found in the nearby alley was believed to belong to Monroe-Shareef, who was thought to be under the influence of a controlled substance at the time.
The defendant had been set to go to trial Monday, but it was reset after Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell said he received a message from defense attorneys Sunday afternoon stating they needed more time to investigate other suspects in the case after learning late last week the victim had allegedly given police the name of a drug dealer in Huntington.
Assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham has long denied Washburn’s involvement as a confidential informant for the Huntington police.
While he said he believes that to be true, defense attorney Kerry Nessel said Monday he and defense attorney Todd Meadows met with prosecutors and officers with the Huntington Police Department after a hearing Thursday, at which time it was disclosed Washburn may have given HPD the identify of a drug dealer after she was seen leaving what they believed to be a drug home in Huntington.
Nessel said he believes that to be the man who killed, or had something to do with killing, Washburn.
“She gave a statement. Her statement led to an investigation, which led, at the very least, to an indictment of an alleged drug dealer,” he said. “That’s an alternative theory of what happened in this case. Therefore we need more time.”
Nessel requested the prosecution give him the name of that defendant and his case file for further investigation. Fincham said the situation had nothing to do with the murder case because it was not used until a year later.
“I had refused to disclose this prior to trial because the statement they are talking about was not used by HPD until after her death,” he said. “It’s the state’s position that it’s … completely unrelated to this case.”
Farrell asked for Fincham to provide him with the requested information for him to review to decide if the defense should receive it.
Monroe-Shareef agreed for the continuance to give the attorneys time to investigate and Farrell set a new trial date for March 30. The sides will meet March 17 for a pre-trial hearing.