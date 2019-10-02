HUNTINGTON — A Huntington murder trial set for next week was moved Monday after attorneys raised questions regarding how the defendant’s first trial would affect his next.
Joshua Dwayne Plante, 29, of Huntington, was previously indicted on one count of murder in the June 20, 2016, Guyandotte shooting death of Morrell Deshawn Paschell, 21, of Huntington, and one count of possession of a controlled substance after he was found to be in possession of drugs during his arrest.
Huntington police officer Dakota Dishman said the defendant and victim allegedly had past arguments over a woman both had dated briefly. Dishman said a unique pair of shoes, video surveillance from two residences and recovered guns would affirm statements from a woman who identified Plante and his vehicle in the video taken from the homicide scene.
Because one of Plante’s family members was also named in that indictment for the drug charge, the two counts were separated into separate trials because of fear the murder charge could affect the jury’s perception of Plante’s co-defendant, who was not involved in the shooting.
In a trial last year for the drug charge, Plante was found guilty and sentenced to serve a one- to 15-year prison sentence after a jury found he was in possession of 3 grams of heroin when he was arrested outside his Olive Street home the day Paschell was found dead. Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell also handed down a life sentence, of which Plante will have to serve at least 15 years, after he agreed Plante’s repeat drug and firearm offenses made him a substantial risk for the public.
Plante was set to go to trial for the remaining murder charge next week in Farrell’s courtroom, but during a pre-trial hearing Monday, assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham and defense attorney Glen Conway asked Farrell to postpone the trial to hear arguments on how Plante’s drug trial would affect his trial on a murder charge.
During Plante’s drug trial, his attorney Courtenay Craig made stipulations to certain facts, agreeing with prosecutors that Plante was lawfully arrested and the search of the home where he had been living was a lawful search, among other things. However his new attorney Conway is worried how those stipulations and other evidence presented at his first trial could be used against his client in the upcoming murder trial and is expected to file a motion to suppress that information.
Farrell said the question about whether the stipulations from the first trial could be used in the second trial was an “interesting legal question” and set a hearing for Nov. 12 to hear arguments from each side on several motions to be filed in the future.
While new dates were discussed for Plante’s trial, one was not set at Monday’s hearing.
Plante is currently housed at Mount Olive Correctional Center. His next parole hearing is set for 2031.