CHARLESTON — Six Murray Energy Corp. subsidiaries filed mass layoff notices covering 2,453 employees in West Virginia.
Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (“WARN”) notices were filed on May 28 with WorkForce West Virginia and includes operations in Ohio, Marshall and Marion counties.
Murray’s Anchor Longwall & Rebuild Inc. listed 139 workers who could be affected, as well as 82 workers with its Kanawha Transportation Center Inc., both listed in Ohio County.
Murray’s Ohio County Coal Company listed 447 workers potentially affected in Marshall County, as well as 854 workers with its Marshall County Coal Company.
Murray’s Harrison County Coal Company showed 448 workers could be affected in Marion County, as well as 483 workers at its Marion County Coal Company.
The filings reported June 17 as the projected date for the potential layoffs.
Telephone and email messages seeking comment from Murray Energy Corp. were not immediately returned.
Murray Energy, the largest privately held coal company in the U.S., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2019 while facing more than $8 billion in potential and actual legacy liabilities and $2.7 billion in outstanding funded debt obligations.
Murray Energy Corp. acknowledged Wednesday that it has defaulted on its $440 million bankruptcy financing package, setting up a pivotal month for the nation’s largest private coal producer as it aims to leave chapter 11 amid a market downturn exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.