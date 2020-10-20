ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Murray Energy founder Robert Murray has retired from his post as chairman of the board of directors of American Consolidated Natural Resource Holdings Inc., the company formed to acquire the former Murray Energy Corp. when it emerged from bankruptcy several months ago.
Murray, 80, issued a statement late Monday, citing health issues as one reason for stepping down. He said he was diagnosed in July 2016 with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and recently filed for black lung benefits.
Murray Energy was the largest independent mining company, employing thousands, when it filed for bankruptcy.
“As the acquirer of substantially all of Murray Energy’s assets, ACNR is the best positioned thermal and metallurgical coal company in the world to confront the current threats to reliable, low-cost, fossil-fueled electricity,” Murray said in his statement.
The new company is now the largest privately owned U.S. coal operator.
Over his 63-year career, Murray became one of coal’s most powerful advocates and described himself as a “coal miner, mining engineer, company founder, job creator and philanthropist.”
“Throughout my life in and about coal mines and in our industry, I have given all that I had to our employees and their families to sustain their family livelihoods and jobs for the hardworking people in our mining communities,” he said in his statement.