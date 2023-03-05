HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has aligned its master’s of science in human resource management degree with the Society for Human Resource Management HR Curriculum Guidebook and Templates.
Throughout the world, more than 500 programs in approximately 425 educational institutions have been acknowledged by SHRM as being in alignment with its suggested guides and templates, according to a news release from MU.
“It’s an honor to say that the Marshall University Brad D. Smith Graduate School of Business continues to be aligned with SHRM’s standards, but more importantly, it’s a tremendous advantage to our students,” said Dr. Avi Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “For the human resource professional, the SHRM certification is a significant distinction. Beyond formal education, the HR industry looks to SHRM for professional certifications. We were delighted to see SHRM, a globally recognized HR authority, again recognize that the Marshall MSHRM program meets its standards.”
The HR Curriculum Guidebook and Templates were developed by SHRM to define the minimum content areas that should be studied by HR students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The guidelines are part of SHRM’s academic initiative to define HR education standards taught in university business schools and help universities develop degree programs that follow these standards.
Interim Dean of the Lewis College of Business Dr. Jeff Archambault said Marshall’s MSHRM program has a long tradition of excellence, which can help place students in coveted HR roles.
“Students will continue to be better prepared than ever for careers in human resources,” said Archambault. “Congratulations to our management faculty, particularly Dr. Ralph McKinney, for the work on this project.”
With a master’s degree in human resource management, future graduates will work behind the scenes to ensure that businesses and organizations cater to the diverse needs of their employees, while maximizing employee potential. Having a master’s degree in this field can also put students at a higher salary level than having a bachelor’s degree. It can also lead to additional opportunities, such as management and supervisory positions.
The program is accepting candidates on a rolling basis. To apply, visit www.marshall.edu/apply. For more information about admission requirements for MSHRM degree program, contact Wes Spradlin, associate director of graduate programs, by email at spradlin2@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-746-8964.
