HUNTINGTON — Saturday KidsArt at the Huntington Museum of Art has returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
To celebrate the first weekend of fall, children on Saturday created art inspired by the colorful and cooler time of year.
“Children are at the peak of their creativity and imagination at the elementary age, so I think it’s extremely important to foster and expand on those,” museum instructor Kaitlin Donnally said about the course designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
When Donnally is not teaching middle and high school art, she teaches at the museum. With a love for art and teaching, she began as a teacher’s assistant at the museum in 2014, then moved to a museum teacher in 2016 and is now celebrating five years at a school.
Instructor Charity Baker assisted during the two-hour program of art exploration Saturday.
“We are excited to begin KidsArt this weekend so we can start out with some fall-inspired projects,” Donnally said. “My favorite part of Saturday KidsArt is the people. It’s so nice to meet families and get to know our regulars while creating artwork together.”
Donnally said she and Baker will instruct two projects during each Saturday event based on the time of year.
The program was offered to the public for free with a scholarship from Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
The Huntington Museum of Art hosts the event to expose children to art even when families have a limited income.
During the pandemic, Saturday KidsArt posted dozens of online art activities that could be completed at home. Videos are still available at hmoa.org. To view the videos, click the education tab, then click “HMoA at Home” and scroll to the links for the Saturday KidsArt tab.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. The museum is fully accessible.
