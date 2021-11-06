Kathleen Kneafsey, right, talks with Joanna Holbrook about her project as guests with the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind participate in a pottery class at the Huntington Museum of Art on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — From bowls to baskets and everything in between, people with the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind worked on projects this week as part of a pottery class at the Huntington Museum of Art.
The class is offered every Wednesday through Nov. 17 and gives 10 participants a chance to work with Kathleen Kneafsey, who serves as the visual artist in residence at the museum and leads educational art programs for local students and residents. The classes for the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each week.
Located at 38 Washington Ave. in Huntington, the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind was organized in 1975 to promote and advocate the economic, educational and social welfare of the blind and visually impaired of all ages so they can maintain a lifestyle comparable to other members of society, according to its website. It offers a range of services, including adaptive technology, in-home services and recreation.
The Huntington Museum of Art, located at 2033 McCoy Road, offers a variety of classes and workshops. For more information, visit www.hmoa.org.
