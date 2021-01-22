HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is one of 17 Golden Pear Award recipients as part of expanded support for qualified nonprofit organizations, according to a news release from American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund).
“It’s both gratifying and humbling to be recognized nationally for the work taking place at the Huntington Museum of Art,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming. “HMA is honored to be recognized with a Golden Pear Award from among over 1,000 organizations that applied. The $2,500 award from the American Fundraising Foundation, also known as AmFund, will help HMA continue to provide world-class exhibits in addition to nature and education opportunities for children and adults in the Tri-State community.”
More than 1,100 organizations applied for these additional funding opportunity grants due to the adverse impact of the pandemic on their fundraising abilities. This is the second wave of grants awarded by AmFund, bringing the total distribution of unrestricted funds to over $105,000.
“We are pleased to present a Golden Pear Grant to the Huntington Museum of Art. They are doing significant work in the area of Huntington, West Virginia, and their application was very compelling,” said Deborah Marshall, chief operating officer of the American Fundraising Foundation. “We are grateful for all they are doing to make a difference. The Golden Pear is part of our logo and symbolizes good health, prosperity, longevity and future happiness — all the things we hope for them and the many organizations that impact lives daily.”
For close to 70 years, the Huntington Museum of Art has been providing art, education and nature experiences for people in the Tri-State and visitors from around the United States and the world.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.