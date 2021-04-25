HUNTINGTON — A new exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art is celebrating breast cancer survivors.
The exhibit, which opened Saturday and will be at the museum through July 25, is called “The Bodice Project” and focuses on breast cancer survivors’ healing journey. The exhibit features torso sculptures of breast cancer survivors who had mastectomies or reconstructive surgery.
A video discussion with the president of “The Bodice Project,” Cynthia Fraula-Hahn, will take place at 7 p.m. May 25 on Facebook.
The exhibit is presented with support from The Katherine & Herman Pugh Exhibitions Endowment. Additional support was provided by Women 2 Women of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. The program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on exhibitions at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.