HUNTINGTON — Butterflies and other insects fluttered around the gardens outside the Huntington Museum of Art on Thursday.
Visitors eager to see the winged creatures may view them in the museum’s Steelman Butterfly Garden, where guests often can catch a glimpse of monarch butterflies and other pollinators among native plants.
The museum displays monarch butterfly caterpillars and pupa in the conservatory during the late summer as part of its Monarch Butterfly Project. When the butterflies emerge, they are tagged and released for their migration to Mexico for the winter. Tagging is done in cooperation with Monarch Watch, an organization that obtains and provides information about monarchs to help the species survive.
That effort became even more critical Thursday after the International Union for the Conservation of Nature put the monarch butterfly on the endangered list due to its dwindling numbers. Monarch butterflies are now on the organization’s “red list” of threatened species and categorized as “endangered” — two steps from extinct, according to The Associated Press.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.