HUNTINGTON — As their gift to the community for its support, the Huntington Museum of Art opened its doors for the annual Holiday Open House on Sunday afternoon.
The open house was free, but guests were invited to bring nonperishable food items for Facing Hunger Foodbank and warm clothes for Cridlin Food & Clothing Pantry.
Geoff Fleming, executive director of the museum, said the museum views the annual open house as its holiday gift to the community.
“This is one of those big events we do for the benefit of the public rather than the museum,” Fleming said. “There is no fee. We are accepting donations, so it’s all about doing something nice for the community every year. It’s always nice (to give back). We are always out asking for support for the museum, so it’s nice when you can do something to say this is about supporting the community and other groups.”
He said it is one of the museum’s most popular events each year.
Along with the exhibits, the hallways of the museum were filled with decorated Christmas trees. Next to one of those trees was the man of the hour, Santa Claus, who listened to the wishes of guests young and old.
Inside the Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium, the sounds of the season were heard thanks to the Cabell Midland High School orchestra and Collegium Musicum and the Wayne Elementary Honor Choir.
In the Education Gallery, children had the opportunity to create a sock penguin or let their imagination guide them in transforming a paper cone into a tree, Santa hat or whatever else they could dream up.
Cyndi Dearborn, director of education for the museum, said the whole event is geared toward being a fun family day.
“Museums are for everyone,” Dearborn said. “They are for (kids). This is their museum. They are welcome here no matter what age, no matter what type of art they enjoy or if they even enjoy art. It’s a great place for everyone. Museums shouldn’t be scary places.”
Naomi Ittig, of South Point, Ohio, brought her daughter to the open house with her cousins. She said they frequently come to the museum on free Tuesdays and for the free Saturday kids’ art classes.
“It’s good exposure culturally and it provides opportunities we don’t normally get,” Ittig said. “I really like the fact they do the free art program on Saturdays. It gives her some experience in that respect.”
The open house is the museum’s final event for the year. The museum gift shop will remain busy, Fleming said.
“We carry a lot of things you can’t find other places,” Fleming said. “We feature a lot of work by local and regional artisans (in the gift shop), as well as people from the past that residents may recall — people like Adele Thornton Lewis, the painter. Even though she doesn’t live in Huntington anymore, we are happy to have those here for people to purchase.”
In 2020, preparations will kick into full gear for the 2020 Museum Ball, set for Feb. 22. The theme will be the Emerald City of Oz, based on the “Oz” books by L. Frank Baum. The ball is the museum’s largest fundraiser.
For information on tickets or corporate tables, contact development officer Rebecca Stephens at 304-529-2701, ext. 327.