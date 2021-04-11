HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Institution of the Year Award, according to a news release from the West Virginia Association of Museums (WVAM).
Through the struggles of the past year, cultural institutions across West Virginia have stepped up to the plate, often sacrificing paychecks and their free time to help their institutions survive. The Huntington Museum of Art demonstrated exceptional creativity and proficiency in the face of adversity, according to the release.
The Huntington Museum of Art serves the public as a museum and cultural center. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they launched the HMOA at Home program, which includes digital access to virtual tours, online clay courses, print and digital puzzles and games, online Saturday KidsArt activities and the Friends and Neighbors with Mr. George educational videos. These initiatives have reached thousands of participants and continue to be available to the public. Additionally, the Walter Gropius Master Artist Symposium, initially planned to be an in-person program, has had more than 60,000 views online.
The Huntington Museum of Art has also demonstrated a commitment to safety throughout the pandemic. They implemented mask requirements, installed Plexiglas barriers for their receptionists, installed floor signs to direct foot traffic and implemented an Eventbrite ticketing system that allows a limit on the number of patrons.
The museum will receive a commemorative plaque, a $250 prize and the honor of winning the inaugural WVAM Institution of the Year Award.
The winner was determined by vote of an impartial committee and was judged on their merits within the context of their own institutional capacity.
For more information on the Huntington Museum of Art and their upcoming events and exhibits, visit www.hmoa.org.