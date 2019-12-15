HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has announced its holiday hours.
The museum will be closed to the public Dec. 23-25 and from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1.
Normal hours for the Huntington Museum of Art are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The museum is closed to the public on Mondays. Free Tuesday general admission at the Huntington Museum of Art in 2019 is courtesy of Macy’s.
For more information about events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit www.hmoa.org.