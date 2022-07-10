HUNTINGTON — Supporters of the Huntington Museum of Art were transported into a dream-like garden atmosphere exploring motifs of illusion and reality during a cocktail party Saturday.
Dubbed “A Midsummer Night’s Museum,” the cocktail party was created to help fund general operating expenses that typically aren’t so attractive for donors.
Funds raised from the annual Museum Ball usually go toward those expenses, but after a surge in COVID-19 cases at the time, the museum decided to cancel the ball earlier this year and staff members were forced to get creative to make up the funds.
Jennifer Wheeler, the Huntington Museum of Art’s director of development, said they were devastated to have to cancel the ball.
“If (the ball) had been a little bit later, we probably would have had the confidence to do it,” she said. “But we were just looking for an opportunity to have a similar event later in the year.”
Staff was able to find a window between exhibitions to have Saturday’s event. With the window coming in the middle of summer, it wasn’t difficult to come up with the theme.
“It is inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ and so we hope that the guests will feel like they are transported into a woodland fairy garden and woodland scene,” she said. “It’s floral and ethereal and all of the things we think that Shakespeare would do if he were up here decorating.”
Saturday’s cocktail party included musical entertainment and a silent auction, which featured an Oscar de la Renta Nolo shoulder bag purse valued at $2,000. Other auction items included tickets for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops series. One attendee was also given a prize for being the person dressed in the most inspired theme attire.
Wheeler said staff was excited to have the public return to the museum for an event and was grateful for the support throughout the pandemic. Wheeler hopes there will be additional mini-events like Saturday’s in the museum’s future.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
