The 2020 Museum Ball, “The Emerald City of Oz,” is seen in this file photo. The Huntington Museum of Art has canceled its annual Museum Ball for the second year in a row because of the ongoing pandemic.
The 2020 Museum Ball, “The Emerald City of Oz,” is seen in this file photo. The Huntington Museum of Art has canceled its annual Museum Ball for the second year in a row because of the ongoing pandemic.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has canceled its annual Museum Ball, the largest fundraising event for the museum, for the second year in a row because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Museum Ball, a formal event that is catered and includes entertainment, was scheduled to take place Saturday, Feb. 26. Now, it is scheduled to return Feb. 25, 2023.
“In addition to wanting to make sure our guests and the public are healthy, another factor in making the decision to cancel the ball is the low guarantee of available labor,” said Jennifer Wheeler, the museum’s director of development.
She said HMA needs to consider the health and availability of its staff and the event’s catering and entertainment staff.
“People need the confidence right now to buy tickets, and the end of February is too soon to think it would be successful,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the museum budgets an $85,000 profit from the Museum Ball. HMA raised $35,000 from the sale of $100 raffle tickets in 2021, which was organized after last year’s ball cancellation. Wheeler said HMA plans to do another raffle in 2022.
To reach the $85,000 mark, HMA must sell 850 $100 tickets.
“Now, I’m not sure that we can do that — that’s a lot of tickets — but even if we could do what we did last year, that would be a good start,” Wheeler said.
As a way to offer an event similar to the ball, Wheeler said she hopes to host a cocktail party this year in one of the museum’s outside spaces to raise money. She said the reason the ball cannot be moved to a later date is because it requires a full year’s worth of planning, as the entire museum is rearranged for catering and decorations.
“Of course, we are disappointed to be unable to host this crowd-favorite event,” she said in a news release about the cancellation. “However, based on information from local health experts and conversations with our board’s executive leadership, we think it’s in the best interest of safety and the organization to postpone until next time. So, save the date for next year!”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.