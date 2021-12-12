HUNTINGTON — As part of the exhibit of artist-decorated trees titled “Manpower Presents Art on a Limb,” the Education Department at the Huntington Museum of Art is giving away free holiday activity kits for elementary students while supplies last.
“The art activity at Holiday Open House is always so popular, and since we had to cancel that event again this year because of the pandemic, we wanted to provide young people with art activities they could complete at home during the holiday season,” said HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn, in a news release. “These activity packs are definitely geared toward young visitors.”
Visitors may pick up activity packets beside the Palette Tree in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall during regular museum hours.
For more information, call 304-529-2701.
The “Manpower Presents Art on a Limb” exhibit continues through Jan. 2 at the Museum of Art. A virtual tour will be posted to the museum’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 as part of the 4th Tuesday Tour Series at HMA.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.