HUNTINGTON — An exhibit of holiday trees decorated with ornaments created by regional artists will be on view today through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Huntington Museum of Art.
The “Manpower Presents Art on a Limb” exhibit features the work of artists in The Huntington Calligraphers’ Guild, Tri-Area Needle Arts, West Virginia Bead Society and the Western Weavers Guild of the West Virginia Basketmakers Association. The Palette Tree in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall features individual artist palettes featuring the artwork of dozens of regional artists, including Paula Clendenin, the late Charles Jupiter Hamilton, Lee Ann Blevins, the late Chuck Ripper and others.
“We are so grateful to all the artists groups and individual artists who have contributed to making this exhibit so special,” said Cindy Dearborn, HMA education director. “We also want to thank the volunteers who help the staff of the Huntington Museum of Art get this exhibit ready for the public to enjoy.”
