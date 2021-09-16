HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day.
The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day. This year’s event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Co.
“The Huntington Museum of Art is pleased to continue its long-standing practice of participating in Museum Day,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming in a news release. “Visitors on Museum Day will see an outstanding exhibit of American paintings from HMA’s permanent collection.”
Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors — it represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion, Smithsonian officials said in the release.
This year’s theme, “Experience America,” represents the return to, and resurgence of, the diverse cultural experiences in the United States, in the safest possible way. Participating museums will have safety precautions in place so guests can safely enjoy their experience. At the Huntington Museum of Art, masks are recommended but not required for visitors.
The Huntington Museum of Art, 2033 McCoy Road, contains permanent exhibits of Near Eastern art, antique firearms, Ohio Valley glass and West Virginia decorative arts. It is also home to the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory of tropical and subtropical plants. For more information, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. The Huntington Museum of Art is fully accessible.
