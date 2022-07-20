HUNTINGTON — The Museum of Radio and Technology will host its annual Summer Heat Swap Meet and Auction on July 22-23 at its location, 1640 Florence Ave. in Huntington (the old Harveytown Elementary School).
On Friday, doors will open for vendor setup at 8 a.m. and the swap meet will begin at 11 a.m. and go to about 6 p.m. Lunch on Friday will be pulled pork sandwiches with a North Carolina vinegar sauce and cole slaw, chips and pop for $7. There will be pizza for dinner.
On Saturday, doors will open at about 7 a.m. for the swap meet and the auction will begin around 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Truckin’ Cheesy.
Visitors will find vintage electronic gear such as antique radios and parts and pieces. Tables inside are $10 each or free to museum members. Outside set-up is free. For more information, call Mark at 740-550-3778.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.