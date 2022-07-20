The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The exterior of the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington is shown in 2016.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch file photo

HUNTINGTON — The Museum of Radio and Technology will host its annual Summer Heat Swap Meet and Auction on July 22-23 at its location, 1640 Florence Ave. in Huntington (the old Harveytown Elementary School).

On Friday, doors will open for vendor setup at 8 a.m. and the swap meet will begin at 11 a.m. and go to about 6 p.m. Lunch on Friday will be pulled pork sandwiches with a North Carolina vinegar sauce and cole slaw, chips and pop for $7. There will be pizza for dinner.

