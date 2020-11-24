Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is presenting “Art on a Limb,” an exhibit of holiday trees decorated with ornaments created by regional artists, from Nov. 24 through Jan. 3, 2021. Although the Art on a Limb exhibit will take place, Holiday Open House at HMA has been canceled this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Art on a Limb exhibit showcases the work of artists in the Huntington Calligraphers’ Guild, Tri-Area Needle Arts, and West Virginia Bead Society. The tree the museum’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall showcases individual artist palettes featuring the artwork of dozens of regional artists, including Paula Clendenin, Charles Jupiter Hamilton, Lee Ann Blevins, and the late Chuck Ripper, among others.

In addition to the artist-decorated holiday trees, HMA will present a glass creche by Roberto Moretti in the Decorative Arts Gallery, which is sponsored by Mountain Health Network. Also, interfaith books and symbols will be discussed in a December online episode of “Friends and Neighbors with Mr. George,” which features HMA Educator George Lanham.

To help with social distancing, the museum is limiting the number of people in attendance. Free online tickets are available at Eventbrite.com or hmoa.org, where visitors can click on the Admission Policy bar at the top of the home page.

