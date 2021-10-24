HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art’s Education Department plans to explore the new exhibit titled “Latin American Roots” both virtually and with a “grab and go” event Tuesday, Oct. 26, offering free activity kits for observing Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) while supplies last.
The “Latin American Roots” exhibit continues at HMA through Jan. 9, 2022, and features modern and contemporary works from HMA’s permanent collection, including a pencil drawing by Diego Rivera.
A new episode of “Friends and Neighbors with Mr. George,” which will be posted to YouTube at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, will take a closer look at the Latin American Roots exhibit and discuss the Latin American holiday of Día de los Muertos.
Also, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, and while supplies last, a “grab and go” event at HMA offers visitors the chance to pick up a free bag of materials and activities to help families celebrate the Latin American holiday of Día de los Muertos. The event replaces what would have been the in-person 4th Tuesday Tour event for October at the Huntington Museum of Art.
The “Latin American Roots” exhibit is presented with support from The Katherine & Herman Pugh Exhibitions Endowment. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
