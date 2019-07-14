The Herald-Dispatch
ASHLAND - The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center in Ashland ensured children's minds were stimulated over their school break during the annual Kids Fest on Saturday.
The museum, located at 1620 Winchester Ave., provided three floors worth of fun and creative activities to keep children busy. The activities included games, face painting, balloons and educational presentations.
Afterward, children and parents were invited to the Paramount Arts Center for a showing of "The Lego Batman Movie" with superhero meet-and-greet events from the Heroes 4 Higher company.