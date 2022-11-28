HUNTINGTON — The Museum Store at the Huntington Museum of Art participated in Museum Store Sunday with special offers and local artisans.
Museum Store Sunday is an annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores.
This year, more than 1,800 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 24 countries and five continents celebrated Museum Store Sunday and offered unique gifts for the holiday season, with all purchases supporting the parent institutions and the artisans and craftspeople who create many of the gifts found in museum stores.
Participating artists included Debra Richardson (prints & holiday decor); Mary Jo Martin (soaps, jewelry, holiday decor); LezBake (baked goods); Snow Crow Studio (handmade art dolls & home decor); Michelle’s Geekery (all things geeky); Cathy Cover (handmade bags, totes, etc.); Suzanne Alexander (author); Sage Hollow Crafts (art prints, crochet stuffed animals and fashion accessories); Silas Endicott (handmade jewelry); and Loved by Erika (handmade quirky fashion).
