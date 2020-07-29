HUNTINGTON — Situated on a property that includes more than 40 acres of hillside retained in a natural woodland state, the Huntington Museum of Art offers ample space to explore the outdoors.
Visitors can hike a marked, maintained nature trail that is approximately 1 mile in length and offers inclines ranging from nearly flat to gently sloping and steep.
Trained nature docent volunteers are also available to lead groups on trail tours, which last approximately 90 minutes and are available throughout the year, weather permitting.