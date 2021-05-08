The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Live music, activities for kids, food and more could be found in downtown Ashland as the city welcomed the return of its First Friday event.

First Friday events, which are based on Winchester Avenue, were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a scaled-down version was planned for Friday evening. Organizers said the focus for this season would be the health and safety of community residents while they enjoy being outside with family and friends in downtown Ashland.

Additional First Friday events will take place June 6, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

For more information, visit Ashland in Motion on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AshlandinMotion.

