ASHLAND — Music and arts took center stage Friday as the inaugural Foxfire Music and Arts Festival kicked off at the Ashland Riverfront.

The two-day outdoor event, which is being produced by the Paramount Arts Center, featured performances by Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall, Ona, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Eric Bolander, Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow and Patrick Leland McKnight on Friday evening. Saturday’s bill features Whiskey Myers, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade, John R. Miller, Josh Brown & The Hard Livin’ Legends, Shelby Lore and Cole Chaney.

General admission tickets are $39.99, while VIP tickets are available for $149.99. VIP ticketholders have access to a special entrance, seats next to the stage, a lounge area for free snacks and beer purchases, and separate restrooms.

Music will resume at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Doors open at 2 p.m.

