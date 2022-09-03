HUNTINGTON — The 12th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival took the main stage on Saturday at the Ritter Park amphitheater, which has been dubbed The Ritter.
The main event of the days-long festival was split across two stages, allowing 25 musical acts to perform from noon to 10 p.m. with no break between sets.
Saturday’s event also featured arts vendors, a wrestling ring and children’s attractions in the amphitheater’s parking lot.
The day capped off a week of arts- and music-related activities held throughout the city.
The Huntington Music and Arts Festival, also known simply as “HMAF,” has grown to include nine events in seven days, with all of them free except for Saturday’s main concert. The festival wrapped up Saturday night with an after-party at The Loud in Huntington.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.
