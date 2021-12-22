HUNTINGTON — What started as an online broadcast of local folks sharing their talents took to the stage Tuesday for a live, in-person performance geared at helping people in the Tri-State get into the holiday spirit and enjoy some laughs.
“The Good Time Christmas Show,” hosted by Michael Valentine, brought music, mishaps and merriment to the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at Huntington City Hall. Participants in Tuesday’s show included Sasha Colette, Alan Brown, Dave Lavender, Shelem, Jan Rader, Laid Back Country Picker, Tim Irr and Jeremy Short — all performing in the concert/play combination that also included a disgruntled snowman and train robbers. Even the “ghost” of Collis P. Huntington made an appearance.
People attending the event were asked to bring nonperishable food items that will be donated to the Branches Domestic Violence Shelter in Huntington, and monetary donations also were accepted.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.