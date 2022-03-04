Wild Ramp Online Food Hub manager Devyn Messinger, left, discusses kombucha with a guest as the Winter Arts Fest takes place in the historic Central City district on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — People strolling through the Central City district in Huntington’s West End on Thursday were treated to an abundance of art in addition to the antiques usually found in the area.
Central City celebrated the arts at its Winter Arts Fest, which took place in the businesses located along 14th Street West. The event featured live music, poetry reading, visual art exhibition, art sales and more, with organizers describing it as a “happy hour pop-up art gallery festival that highlights the talents of the local arts community.”
People could participate in special activities, meet local artists, and listen to live music and poetry at a variety of locations, including Sloane Square Gallery, Village Antique Mall & Central City Museum, Cicada Books and Coffee, The Wild Ramp, the Hosey’s Building above Thistle Patch Vintage Garden and Antiques, and the hallway outside the West End Tattoo Club.
