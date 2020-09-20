HURRICANE, W.Va. — MVB Bank has long invested in the financial health of Putnam County communities. Now, it has invested in the physical health of community members.
In a media event Sept. 9, MVB Bank donated an ambulance valued at more than $100,000 to Hurricane Fire & Rescue.
According to a news release from the city of Hurricane, the Horton ambulance was built to handle critical care and long-distance, inter-facility transports in addition to emergency calls. Once equipped, it will be capable of moving the sickest of patients from one facility to another facility where specialized advanced care is available. The ambulance is capable of carrying four care providers.
“MVB Bank strives to be a trusted partner on the financial frontier, committed to the success of our clients and communities. We are pleased for the opportunity to invest in the Hurricane community through donation of this ambulance, which will provide a much-needed service,” David Jones, director of Special Assets at MVB Bank, said in the release. “We look forward to continued partnership with the city of Hurricane.”
Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said the ambulance “will ultimately help hundreds and hundreds of people.”
Hurricane Fire & Rescue Chief Deron Wilkes said the new rig will serve Hurricane and will also be available for mutual aid elsewhere in the county.
“The ambulance will be used to improve the availability of emergency medical services throughout our community,” Wilkes said. “It will be used to answer EMS calls to assist Putnam County EMS when they do not have the units available to rapidly respond to calls. We will also use the vehicle to respond to calls and provide care until the transporting ambulance arrives on scene.”
Hurricane Fire & Rescue serves about 10,000 people living in an area of 100 square miles. The agency operates out of one station that protects a primarily residential area. Department members are volunteers, supplemented by two paid emergency service specialists from the city of Hurricane.