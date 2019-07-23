HUNTINGTON — A company that provides high-tech sales and marketing services is considering expanding its footprint in West Virginia with a new Huntington office.
"N3 is a tech company that is seriously considering starting up an office in downtown Huntington," said David Lieving, president and CEO of Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO). "They have visited us on two occasions and they absolutely love our downtown central business district. If we can demonstrate a sufficient labor pool for them to choose from, they could bring as many as 140 jobs to Huntington."
N3's vice president of operations confirmed the interest in an email to The Herald-Dispatch.
"N3 is considering expanding their WV location to Huntington in order to continue growth with access to a wider talent pool," Kenneth Boggs, vice president of operations, wrote. "Since October 2017, we have approached almost 200 employees in our Charleston office. The success we have experienced allows us to consider an even greater footprint in West Virginia, and Huntington is one of the first considerations to continue our growth. In order to make a decision, we want to first explore the workforce in Huntington - thus the collection of resumes and subsequent interviews. We hope to make a decision by this fall, though we're flexible in this endeavor."
N3 is seeking prospective employees with a minimum four-year bachelor's degree. Resumes can be sent to the attention of Heather DeViese, a recruiter for the company, by email at heather.deviese@n3results.com prior to Tuesday, July 30. She will contact those who submit resumes by email to schedule interviews between Tuesday, July 30 and Thursday, Aug. 1.
Candidates also can drop off resumes at the new Delta Hotel by Marriott on 3rd Avenue, adjacent to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and directly across from The Market, in downtown Huntington anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. from July 30 to Aug. 1.
"We would like to generate as many resumes as we possibly can for them to review," Lieving said.
HADCO has secured two private meeting rooms for N3 to conduct interviews on July 30 through Aug.1 at the Delta Hotel in Huntington.
"It's a convenient location with plenty of parking nearby," Lieving said. "Garage parking is located across from the arena. Also, adjacent to the Delta Hotel are two parking garages located at Pullman Square. Fees at the Pullman Garage are extremely reasonable with the cost being $1 for 1 to 4 hours."
N3 is headquartered in Atlanta and also has offices in Bogota, Dublin, Fargo, Fort Lauderdale, London, San Jose, Costa Rica, Sao Paulo, Seattle and Singapore.
Founded in 2004, N3 has a proven track record of successful technology, software and manufacturing demand generation, Boggs said.
N3 was recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as the eighth-fastest growing company in the area for the third consecutive year at the 22nd annual Pacesetter Awards ceremony this year.
More about N3 can be found online at https://n3results.com/company/.
Follow reporter Fred Pace at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.