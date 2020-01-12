HUNTINGTON — The Huntington-Cabell branch of the NAACP and the Department of Intercultural Affairs at Marshall University are sponsoring the annual memorial march and events to follow in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday Jan. 20.
The march will form at 4 p.m. at 16th Street Baptist Church, Elm Street and 9th Avenue, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. It will end at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, followed by a program and reception.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-529-4692.
The Boyd and Greenup counties branch of the NAACP will also co-sponsor an event and freedom march Jan. 20 with Ashland Community and Technical College.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Ashland Transportation Center with singing by Christ Temple Church and the Singing Kernels, both of Ashland, and will also feature special guests and speakers.
The freedom march will follow the program, beginning at the Transportation Center and concluding at First Presbyterian Church.
Although Marshall University is closed Jan. 20, it will sponsor the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 24.
Those interested in participating in the community-wide service projects can register at www.marshall.edu/community-outreach.