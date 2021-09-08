HUNTINGTON — Cabell County community members and outreach groups had high hopes Wednesday to distribute 800 kits that could save an overdose victim’s life as they continue to battle the opioid crisis in the region.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county saw a major uptick in the number of overdoses reported, removing headway made by the community in recent years. Preliminary data indicate a record 1,275 West Virginians suffered overdose deaths in 2020, and Cabell County lost twice as many people to drug overdoses last year than in 2019.
Carrie Ware, working with the St. Peter’s Episcopal Community Outreach Program at the Huntington Addiction Wellness Center, and others helped organize Wednesday's Cabell County version of Save A Life Free Naloxone Day, which had a goal of distributing 800 naloxone kits to the Cabell community.
Seventeen other counties, including Wayne, had similar outreaches this month.
Naloxone is a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. Ware said nine sites set up across Cabell County were selected based on overdose data per population. About 75 volunteers were set up at those sites and on the streets.
“It’s very important. It makes the difference in saving someone’s life,” Ware said.
By noon, more than 50 kits had been handed out at the HAWC location. Volunteers had also started to hit the streets, talking to businesses and passersby to spread the life-saving drug.
“St. Peter’s Episcopal outreach does this every week on the street,” she said. “Our goal today was to hit a different population. Today we just had a nurse stop by. She wanted to carry it. She’s seen what happens in Huntington and wanted to be equipped.”
One of the businesses they reached out to said they have had overdoses behind their building, but didn’t have the drug to help.
You don’t have to be a nurse or knowledgeable to administer it, she added. Even a child can easily be trained.
The group handed out the nasal spray version of the drug, which costs about $75 a kit. They received about 450 kits from the state, but were able to successfully fundraise for the rest purchased.
Ware said it was a great feeling to have so much community support for an illness that receives negative attention.
“There has been such a stigma around this,” she said. “Huntington was once the epicenter of the crisis and we have all stepped up and tried to change the stigma. A lot of work goes into that.”
While the outreach groups might have been more visible Wednesday, Ware said it’s easy to get access to the drug any day. St. Peter’s outreach hands it out and can be contacted at stpeteoutreach@gmail.com and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department also distributes naloxone.