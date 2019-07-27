HUNTINGTON — Nationwide, only about 11% of transgender individuals possess proper identification documents and are therefore forced to suffer consequences.
However, in West Virginia, the processes that transgender residents and other individuals wanting to change their name and gender on state identification documents must undergo just got a little bit easier.
A step-by-step guide to help West Virginians wanting to undergo such often-intimidating processes is now available for free to individuals in the state.
West Virginia's first-ever Name and Gender Change Guide, launched Tuesday, comes courtesy of a collaboration between statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization Fairness West Virginia; the National Center for Transgender Equality; the law firm of Bryan, Cave, Leighton and Paisner; Whitman-Walker Health; Charleston attorney James M. Barber; and Latham and Watkins LLP.
"At Fairness, we regularly receive calls, emails and messages from people who are looking to initiate this process, and it can be very daunting for them," said Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia. "We also understand that everyone's situation is different and that some individuals have unique needs regarding this process, but this document will lay out the basic steps to be taken."
Not possessing proper identification documents can have various consequences, including additional troubles and complications during traffic stops and throughout job application processes.
Transgender individuals' fears of being outed unwillingly are also exacerbated by inabilities to obtain proper documentation, as such situations tend to lead to increased risks of harassment, discrimination and violence against those outed, according to Fairness West Virginia.
Rosemary Ketchum, a candidate running under the West Virginia Can't Wait movement for Wheeling City Council, described her experience attempting to acquire her ID at the DMV in Moundsville, West Virginia. Ketchum, when she was 19 years old, arrived at the DMV presenting female, as she had been doing for nearly a decade at the time, she said.
"I wasn't even interested in changing my gender marker or my name at that point. I just wanted an ID," Ketchum said.
Ketchum said she remembers being given a strange look by the DMV clerk, who then contacted her manager and several other officials, who eventually informed her she would be unable to acquire her ID that day unless she was willing to go into the bathroom, wash her face and tie up her hair.
"My worst nightmare was coming true," Ketchum said, recalling the experience.
Such experiences are common and are a chilling reality faced by members of various vulnerable communities, including the LGBTQ community, in America and West Virginia each day in countless different circumstances, Ketchum said.
"The name and gender change process is complicated, expensive and overwhelming to navigate," Arli Christian, West Virginia state policy director for the National Center for Transgender Equality, said.
The newly available guide to assist individuals wanting to undergo such processes is influential in helping to allow "trans folks (to) access updated and accurate IDs to go about their daily lives free from discrimination and harassment," Christian said.
"We hope this guide alleviates some of that stressful burden for people by providing all of the resources they will need to get through this process," he said.
In 2015, the West Virginia Legislature passed a law making it simpler for transgender individuals in the state to change their gender on driver's licenses.
Copies of the 37-page Name and Gender Change Guide, which also provides contact information for financial assistance and legal counsel, can be found online for free at http://bit.ly/WVGenderChange.