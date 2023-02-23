ASHLAND — Developers of a planned $55 million quarter horse race track in Boyd County now have named the track and gaming facility as Sandy’s Racing | Gaming.
Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, the developers, will offer both quarter horse racing, other racing, rodeos, livestock shows, family festivals and other special events, according to a news release.
The inaugural race season is set to begin April 1-6 at Red Mile in Lexington while the racetrack in Boyd County is under construction, according to the release.
The name is inspired by the Big Sandy River that crosses between Kentucky and West Virginia and the Little Sandy River, according to the release.
“Sandy’s represents resilience, authenticity, a sense of pride and an escape from the every day,” said John Marshall, president of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky.
“We are thrilled to take this next step to bring Sandy’s to life and especially proud of what it means to our community,” Marshall said.
Sandy’s Gaming is set to open later this year while Sandy Ridge is scheduled to open for the racing season in 2024 or 2025, according to the release.
However, quarter horse racing will be presented at Red Mile this year.
Prize money for the quarter horse racing program in Lexington is scheduled to be more than $1 million, according to the release.
Revolutionary Racing Kentucky was awarded the state’s ninth racing license to build the racetrack in Boyd County, according to the release.
The Boyd County complex is expected to create 200 jobs and more than $1 million in local tax revenues, according to the release. It will be Kentucky’s lone quarter horse track. It is being built on a 177-acre tract outside Ashland.
The track will have a 660-yard (a quarter of a mile) sprint track and daily purses of $500,000, according to the company.
